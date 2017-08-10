LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.58% to $2024.00, copper price up by 1.58% to $6495.00, lead price up by 0.99% to $2391.00, nickel price up by 4.16% to $10760.00, tin price down by 0.66% to $20375.00, zinc price up by 2.74% to $2962.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $56500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.