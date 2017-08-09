Armenian Defense Minister meets Ambassador of Greece

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Defense MInister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan received on August 9 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece to Armenia Nancy Eva Vraila and the military attache, colonel Simayakis Dimosthenis.

As "Armenpress" was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, Vigen Sargsyan congratulated colonel Dimosthenis on the occasion of being accredited in Armenia and wished him succesful tenure.

Highly assessing the current level of Armenian-Greek defense cooperation, the Armenian Defense MInister expressed conviction that it will continue to develop in the framework of both ongoing projects and new initiatives.