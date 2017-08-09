Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-08-17

YEREVAN, 9 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 478.71 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.53 drams to 562.01 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.98 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.41 drams to 622.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 50.40 drams to 19420.22 drams. Silver price up by 6.97 drams to 255.33 drams. Platinum price up by 86.14 drams to 14959.94 drams.