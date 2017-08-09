DFA to continue assisting Gyumri-based enterprises

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The working group of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) visited Gyumri headed by the Foundation's Executive Director Armen Avakian and familarized themselves with the export orders of the companies received by the assitance of the DFA and discussed investment projects with the local authorities. As "Armenpress" was informed from the press service of the DFA, one of the companies received its first export order during an international exhibition with the assitance of the DFA. The hosiery produced by the 50 employees of "Arshaluys" is relaized in Armenia and Russia. Based on the agreemnt reached during an Armenian-Italian buiness forum the company plans to launch production of jeans.

One of the major companies of Armenia producing hosiery and knitting "Lentex" has received one of the biggest export orders with the assitance of the DFA during an international exhibition. This year's order excedding 100 million AMD is being succesfully implemnted, according to the timetable. The 350 employees of the company produce 15 million of different types of hosiery and knitting for men, women and children annually. The production is realized in Russia and the UAE.

The Executive Director of the Foundation expressed readiness to support Gyumri-based enterprises to participate in the international exhibition to take place in Autumn.

"Gyumri's light industry enterprises effectively make use of state assitance, enlarge their production capacity, are able to negotiate and receive orders from abroad, therefore the Development Foundation of Armenia will try to diversify the geography of international exhibitions", Armen Avakian said.

Issues of economic development of the Province were discussed with Shirak Governor Artur Khachatryan. A number of investment projects were discussed with Gyumri Mayor Samvel Balasanyan.