Edward Nanbandian comments on meeting agenda of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place in New York in the second half of September, Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian told reporters within the frames of the groundbreaking ceremony of the new building of the Chinese embassy in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“The meeting agenda will cover the issues we have repeatedly stated: create respective conditions for moving forward the negotiation process, in other words, what has happened, over which we are negotiating. We always need to be ready for negotiations, hold them since there is no alternative”, Edward Nalbandian said, adding that there is nothing concrete yet over the meeting of the presidents.