Air temperature not to change considerably in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. High temperature is expected in Armenia on August 10-14, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

In the daytime up to 39...40 degrees above zero and a high risk of fire is expected in the valleys of Syunik province, in Yerevan and Ararat Valley. The daily average air temperature will be 4-6 degrees higher than normal.

On August 10 the index of ultraviolet rays is predicted to reach 7, so it’s recommended to avoid direct sunrays from 11:00 to 17:00.

Long-lasting physical work under the direct sunrays can cause sunstroke.

The air temperature will not change considerably.