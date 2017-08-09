Armenia, China did everything for development of relations: New embassy of China to be built in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The second largest embassy in the Eurasian area, after Russia, will be constructed in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the new building of the Chinese embassy in Armenia was attended by Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Papikyan, Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China on Europe and Central Asia Li Huilai and Ambassador of China to Armenia Tian Erlong and others.

FM Nalbandian congratulated the guests on the occasion of this initiative and wished success to those engaged in the embassy’s construction works. “I have always been impressed by the Chinese expressions with their simplicity on the one hand, and with their wisdom, on the other had: one of them says the best period to plant a tree was 25 years ago, the next best time is today. And, really, 25 years ago we established diplomatic relations with China, and during those years Armenia and China did everything for the centuries-old friendship, our relations to strengthen, develop and expand. This is both the high level political dialogue, the warm relations between the leaders of the two countries, the cooperation of the governments of the two states in economic, cultural, scientific-cultural affairs, the close mutual partnership between the two foreign ministers, the cooperation within the frames of international organizations, and the friendship between the two peoples”, Edward Nalbandian said, adding that this new embassy will serve as a key platform for development of bilateral ties, implementation of programs aimed at strengthening the friendship.

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China on Europe and Central Asia Li Huilai said he is inspired by this initiative. “Distance cannot separate real friends: although both countries are far from each other geographically, the peoples of Armenia and China have sincere friendly feelings towards each other. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Armenian-Chinese relations have constantly developed in political, economic, cultural and other spheres. This year is also symbolic since we mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations”, he said.

In his turn the Chinese Ambassador stated that the construction of the embassy’s new building is a reflection of cooperation and friendly ties between the two countries.

“This is important and happy event for us. China will be better presented in Armenia. As our partnership quickly develops, it, of course, requires much more efforts, large number of people, as well as larger space”, he said.

The first stone was laid by the officials at the end of the groundbreaking ceremony.

The construction of the new building will last 2 years. The building project was made in China, by a Chinese company. The construction works will be jointly carried out by Armenian and Chinese workers.