Armenia’s Tavush province preparing for Shamshadin Honey and Berry festival

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The 6th Shamshadin Honey and Berry festival will be held in Soran national park of Berd town of Tavush province on August 12-13, Hayk Chobanyan – Director of the Tavush Spiritual Revival Foundation, told a press conference in Armenpress.

The festival will launch in the evening of August 12 with a jazz concert.

“Armenia’s state jazz orchestra will perform at the concert. This year the program is being carried out with the culture ministry’s ‘Cultural stop’ program. The next day the festival will start at 12:00, the local people will present honeys and berries, as well as the samples of tasty cuisine”, he said.

According to Chobanyan, the festival is a good opportunity for tourism development in Tavush province, it contributes to improvement of socio-economic situation. Year by year the interest towards the festival is increasing. Last year the number of participants of the festival was more than 2000, this year it is expected to host more than 3000 participants.

“This festival solves several issues, it also boosts life from tourism perspective. It also ensures economic, social, cultural development in the region. This region has great potential for honey production, we now see that holding the festival contributed to the increase of honey production volumes”, he said.

Hayk Chobanyan said over the past years there is a youth activeness in the festival.

As for the infrastructure development, Chobanyan said there is a progress. “Previously the hotel services were not of high quality, there were no restaurants, but now there is a development in the field. In any case still works need to be done. Tavush is a bordering zone and risky for investors, therefore, it would be correct to provide tax privileges to investors in tourism field”, he said.