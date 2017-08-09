Tank Biathlon semi-final’s 2nd race: Armenian tank crewmen capture 3rd place

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The tank crewmen of the Armenian Armed Forces participated in the 2nd race of the semi-final of the Tank Biathlon 2017 which is being held within the frames of the International Army Games in Russia, reports Armenpress.

The Armenian crewmen completed the race in 2 hours 37 minutes and captured the 3rd place.

The Belarusian tank crewmen became the winners in the 2nd race of the semi-final, completing the race in 1 hour 46 minutes. The team of Kazakhstan captured the 2nd position (1 hour 51 minutes), and Mongolia captured the 4th place (2 hours 40 minutes).

The Armenian Armed Forces’ 1st tank crewmen were represented by soldiers Armen Arustamyan, Ashot Manukyan and Zaven Abrahamyan. The 1st crewmen were replaced by 2nd crewmen.

The 3rd tank crewmen, including Harutyun Davtyan, Artur Grigoryan and Hayk Grigoryan, took part in the last stage.

The Armenian team is the youngest among the participants. It is represented by 19-year-old soldiers.

In the first race of semi-final, the tank crewmen of Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Russia and Serbia took part: Russia captured the first position.

On the third day, August 10, the tank crewmen from China, Venezuela, Iran and India will decide the best ones.

The final will take place on August 12.