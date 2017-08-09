Armenian Foreign Minister hosts Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on August 9 hosted the delegation led by Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China on Europe and Central Asia Li Huilai who arrived in Armenia to take part in the consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, FM Nalbandian highly appreciated the current level of Armenian-Chinese friendly relations, stating that Armenia considers the relations with China as one of the priority directions of foreign policy.

The Chinese official thanked for the reception and conveyed to the Armenian FM the Chinese FM Wang Yi’s greetings and wishes, adding that China wants to further deepen the dynamically developing partnership with Armenia and strengthen the friendly ties. “The unprecedented high level relations and friendship between Armenia and China are based on honesty and mutual respect”, Li Huilai said.

The sides also touched upon the implementation process of agreements reached between the heads of the two countries. They appreciated the close cooperation which has been established over the past 25 years of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China in different spheres.

Edward Nalbandian and Li Huilai discussed numerous issues of bilateral agenda, attached importance to political dialogue, expansion of legal framework, cooperation in international structures, as well as constant assistance on issues important for both sides.

Li Huilai attached importance to the Armenian side’s participation in ‘One belt, one road’ international cooperation forum which was held in Beijing in May 2017, adding that this program enables to boost the bilateral economic mutual partnership. Edward Nalbandian highlighted Armenia’s interest to actively take part in the ‘One belt, one road’ program.

During the meeting the cooperation in education, science and culture spheres was touched upon.

The Armenian Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the Chinese assistance provided to Armenia since independence.

A number of urgent issues of regional and international agenda were also on the meeting agenda.

FM Nalbandian presented the ongoing joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries aimed at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as highly appreciated China’s balanced stance on the conflict settlement. In his turn, Li Huilai said China supports efforts aimed at settling the conflict exclusively through peaceful means.

After the meeting FM Edward Nalbandian, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan and Li Huilai attended the groundbreaking ceremony of new building of Chinese embassy in Yerevan.