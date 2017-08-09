A number of festivals are presented as tourism result in Armenia – State Tourism Committee Vice President

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. A number of festivals are already established in Armenia and are being presented as a tourism result, Mekhak Apresyan – Vice President of the State Tourism Committee at the ministry of economic development and investments, told a press conference in Armenpress.

“There are already a number of local festivals such as wine, honey and barbecue festivals which are being held every year. Numerous festivals are already on the agenda of tour companies. Tourist groups, individuals arrive in Armenia to take part in such events. This speaks about the fact that this event tourism is developing”, he said, adding that there are festivals that are famous not only in Armenia, but also in international market, and are being covered by a number of international media.

“We try to do so that the tourist while planning his/her trip will decide to visit Armenia to attend a festival. Our program is prospective since we see tourists’ happiness while taking part in such festival”, Apresyan said.

He attached importance to hold those festivals in provinces since they contribute to economic activeness. Mekhak Apresyan stated that while carrying out a state policy, the state doesn’t consider the fact whether the province is far from Yerevan or not. The government is interested in developing tourism in border zones and carries out daily work on that path.