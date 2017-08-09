Selena Gomez joins Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning in Woody Allen's upcoming film

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Singer Selena Gomez joins Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning in Woody Allen's new film, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The logline for the currently untitled project, which will be released by Amazon Studios, is being kept under wraps, as has been the pattern with most of the filmmaker's movies.

Allen previously worked with Amazon on his 2016 film Cafe Society. His next movie, Wonder Wheel will make its world premiere as the closing-night film of the New York Film Festival in October and will be released by Amazon.

Gomez, who executive produced the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, starred in The Fundamentals of Caring and James Franco’s In Dubious Battle. She has finished recording the voice of Mavis in the upcoming Hotel Transylvania 3, which is set to bow in September 2018.