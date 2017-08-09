Traffic jam on Russian side of Lars border checkpoint

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian Traffic Department told Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on August 8, as of 11:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles without any restrictions. There is no traffic jam on the Georgian side, reports Armenpress.

There is a traffic jam on the Russian side of the Lars border checkpoint.

According to the information of the ministry, at the moment works are being done to settle the problem as soon as possible.

Earlier it was reported that more than 500 vehicles were stuck in traffic jam in North Ossetia. There are also Armenian citizens among them. The +400 C heat also makes the situation difficult.

The Russian side assures that the rescue and medical brigades are in the scene.

In order to cross the border vehicles wait for 6 hours on average. The Upper Lars checkpoint is the only land route linking Russia to Georgia and through it to Armenia.