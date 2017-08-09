Country star Glen Campbell dies aged 81

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Singer, actor and musician Glen Campbell has died at the age of 81 after “a long and courageous battle” with Alzheimer's disease, his family said, BBC reported.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather”, their statement said.

The legendary guitarist announced his Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2011.

A self-taught prodigy, he rose from a poor rural childhood to release over 70 albums and sell 45 million records.

The son of a sharecropper, Glen Travis Campbell was born in Arkansas on 22 April 1936.

His first guitar cost $7 and he taught himself to play.