Tank Biathlon semi-final’s 2nd race kicks off: Tank crewmen of Armenia, Mongolia, Belarus and Kazakhstan compete – LIVE

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The second race of the semi-final of Tank Biathlon competition has kicked off in Moscow which is being held on the sidelines of the International Army Games, reports Armenpress.

The tank crewmen of Armenia, Mongolia, Belarus and Kazakhstan are competing in the second race.

In the first race of semi-final, the tank crewmen of Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Russia and Serbia took part: Russia captured the first position.

On the third day, August 10, the tank crewmen from China, Venezuela, Iran and India will decide the best ones.

The final will take place on August 12.

The International Army Games are being held this year at 22 practice ranges of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China. Teams from 28 countries are taking part in the Army Games.



The Armenian Armed Forces at the Tank Biathlon are represented by 19-year-old soldiers.