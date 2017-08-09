LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.71% to $1992.50, copper price up by 0.45% to $6394.00, lead price down by 0.27% to $2367.50, nickel price down by 0.29% to $10330.00, tin price down by 0.22% to $20510.00, zinc price up by 1.91% to $2883.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $56500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.