Artsakh’s Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh Senor Hasratyan considers the information about an alleged subversive-intelligence operation by the Armenian side as another disinformation of the Azerbaijani propaganda machine.

“It does not correspond to the reality. Those who are more or less aware of the Defense Army, including the adversary, know very well that if the Defense Army undertakes such an operation, it is very painful for the adversary”, Senor Hasratyan told “Armenpress”.