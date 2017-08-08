Armenian Premier receives delegation led by Caroline Cox

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has received the delegation led by member of the British House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Premier Karapetyan highly appreciated the pro-Armenian and humanitarian activities of Caroline Cox, as well as her efforts to fairly present the Karabakh conflict in the international arena. Karen Karapetyan noted that particularly in the recent period activation in Armenian-British relations is visible and highlighted the development of economic partnership between the two states and fostering business ties in various ways, including by organizing different business forums. The Head of the Executive stated that the issue of developing bilateral economic relations has been also discussed with the Ambassador of Great Britain to Armenia and there are clear visions for future steps.

Baroness Caroline Cox talked with the Armenian Premier about her numerous visits to Armenia and Artsakh and noted that she is warmly connected with the Armenian people. The Baroness also attached importance to the development of Armenian-British economic relations and highlighted deepening inter-parliamentary relations and organization of mutual high level visits. Caroline Cox expressed readiness to support the Armenian people by her activities in the future as well and foster the deepening of Armenian-British relations.