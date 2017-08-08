Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-08-17
YEREVAN, 8 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 478.91 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.58 drams to 565.54 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.99 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.78 drams to 624.07 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 11.49 drams to 19369.82 drams. Silver price down by 8.68 drams to 248.36 drams. Platinum price up by 5.28 drams to 14873.8 drams.
