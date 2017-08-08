Criminal case launched on moving tombstones and organizing funeral in Sanahin monastery

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The prosecutor’s office in Lori province launched a criminal case over moving the tombstones of the Sanahin monastery and organizing funeral on August 1, and sent it to the investigative department to carry out investigation, reports Armenpress.

“During the preliminary investigation it was revealed that Gagik Veranyan buried his father V. Veranyan in the area of Sanahin monastery by moving the tombstones of Zakaryan family and replacing them one meter away”, Tatul Petrosyan, head of general control department on the activity of territorial investigative departments at the Investigative Committee, said during the consultation on protection of historical-cultural monuments and criminal cases over them.

Petrosyan said the preliminary investigation revealed that the illegal funeral in the monastery has been conducted by the permission of the Sanahin community head and the priest of the monastery.

“Gagik Veranyan informed that he was unaware that the territory belonged to the monastery and it didn’t have any separation from the territory adjacent to the village cemetery. According to the priest of the monastery, the new cemetery has been constructed on the ancient remains. Investigation continues”, Petrosyan added.





