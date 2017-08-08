Armenia one of the safest places for tourists to visit – Ambassador Poghosyan’s interview to The Korea Post

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Hrant Poghosyan in an interview to the Korean periodical expressed hope the Korean tourists will discover Armenia as a key tourism destination, reports Armenpress.

In particular, the Ambassador introduced the beautiful sites and Armenia’s features that can attract tourists.

“Armenia is called a “museum under the open sky”. To the visitors, Armenia opens up as a mixture of modern society with centuries-old traditions and culture, it’s a place where the Western lifestyle is based on Eastern traditions. Armenia is the first country to adopt Christianity as a state religion in 301, 79 years before Rome. Along with the Garni Pagan Temple there are thousands of monasteries, churches, cross-stones and temples, countless historical artifacts available to visitors. A number of Armenian monasteries and cathedrals are inscribed in the World Heritage List by UNESCO”, the Ambassador told The Korea Post.

For lovers of star-gazing, the Ambassador mentioned Karahunj, as well as he touched upon the capital city Yerevan.

“Yerevan, our “Pink city,” is one of the oldest cities in the world. The history of Yerevan dates back to the 8th century BC, with the founding of the fortress of Erebuni in 782 BC by king Argishti I. In autumn of 2018, Yerevan will be celebrating 2800 years since its founding, and has been recognized as the oldest continuously inhabited capital in the world. We expect extensive flow of incoming tourists to join our festivities”, Hrant Poghosyan said.

According to him, Armenia is also an appropriate place for wine lovers, the country is also becoming a leading destination for oenophiles. “We are hosting annual wine festival in Areni. In the beginning of May, we will host the Yerevan wine festival. In 2012, an Armenian wine Zorah made of a local grape variety Areni Noir was listed in the top ten wines of the world by Bloomberg”, he said.

The Ambassador added that Armenia also offers tourists to discover Armenian classical and contemporary music. “Armenia is the hub for Jazz lovers: Armenian Jazz traditions now are enriched by works of new names, such as Tigran Hamasyan and Mikayel Voskanyan, who mainly present the jazz style of the Armenian folk tradition”, he stated.

In addition to speaking about the Armenian cuisine, culture, wine traditions, the Ambassador also highlighted that Armenia is one of the safest places for tourists to visit.