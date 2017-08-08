Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 August

26-year-old Saudi Arabia prince dies


YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia’s Prince Salman bin Saad bin Abdullah bin Turki Al Saud has passed away at the age of 26, Erem News reported.

The cause of the death is still unknown. However, according to preliminary reports, the prince has died from heart attack.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration