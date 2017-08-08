Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 August

27.8 thousand tons of apricots exported from Armenia as of August 8


YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. As of August 8, 2017 over 27.8 thousand tons of apricots have been exported from Armenia, the ministry of agriculture told Armenpress.

In the same period of 2016, 19.3 thousand tons of apricots have been exported from Armenia.



