Russian President Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. A smiling image of President Vladimir Putin with a Russian flag on the background was projected on the facade of the Trump SoHo New York hotel, TASS reports citing Business Insider.

The image showed the Russian President giving a thumbs-up. A writing reading “Happy to help, bro” was also projected on the hotel. The news website did not provide information as to who could have organized the display.

According to Business Insider, during the display, a group of people “wearing military-like uniforms appeared to be standing at attention in front of the hotel. One of them was holding a Russian flag”.