Export and import volumes increase in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The export and import volumes in Armenia have increased in January-June 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, reports Armenpress.

In January-June 2017 the export growth rate comprised 121.0%, and the import growth rate was 125.8%.

The largest export volume was in mining products – 218 million 284.7 thousand USD, the ready-made food products – 240 million 673.0 thousand USD, then come precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals and things made of it – 145 million 953.4 thousand USD. The smallest export volume from Armenia had the animal and vegetable oils and fats – 42.6 thousand USD.

The largest import volume to Armenia in January-June was from mining products – 306 million 599.4 thousand USD, then come vehicles, equipment and mechanisms – 253 million 382.1 thousand USD, ready-made food products – 175 million 004.4 thousand USD.

The export volume in January-June 2017 comprised 993 million 882.6 thousand USD compared to the 821 million 613.6 thousand USD of 2016.

The import volume amounted to 1 billion 821 million 165.6 thousand USD compared to the 1 billion 448 million 017.5 thousand USD.



