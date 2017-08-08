Companies in UK to face £17 million fine if they fail to protect themselves from cyber attacks

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The UK government has threatened the companies, that are not sufficiently protected from cyber attacks, to fine up to £17 million, reports BBC.

The companies could face fines of up to £17 million or 4% of global turnover if they fail to protect themselves from cyber attacks, the government said in a statement.

“We want the UK to be the safest place in the world to live and be online, with our essential services and infrastructure prepared for the increasing risk of cyber attack”, Digital Minister Matt Hancock said as quoted by BBC.