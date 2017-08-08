Armenian Armed Forces didn’t open fire from any weapon along Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Defense Ministry calls on the Azerbaijani military-political leadership to refrain from new adventurisms, as well as warns that in case of any provocation the Armenian side will take tough countermeasures, reports Armenpress.

The Ministry issued a statement which says:

“Yesterday evening the Azerbaijani media spread information according to which the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire towards an Azerbaijani Garalar village as a result of which 13-year-old child was wounded.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia completely denies this information and announces that the Armenian Armed Forces didn’t open fire from any weapon along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border yesterday evening and last night. The Armenian Defense Ministry once again reminds that the Armenian Armed Forces never and in no way target the civilian settlements.

The falsification of the Azerbaijani propaganda is revealed from the photos released by them which clearly shows that the child’s wounds are obviously old and they cannot have anything to do with the shrapnel wounds allegedly received on August 7.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry calls on the Azerbaijani military-political leadership to refrain from new adventurisms, as well as warns that in case of any provocation the Armenian side will take tough countermeasures”.