193 persons granted Armenian citizenship in Syria and Lebanon in 2nd quarter of 2017

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s government will allocate 11 million drams to the foreign ministry to compensate the fee for Armenian passport granted to ethnic Armenians in diplomatic structures of Syria and Lebanon, reports Armenpress.

The draft decision is included in the government’s August 10 session agenda.

In the second quarter of 2017, 192 passports were granted in foreign countries with no state fee. These passports were granted in Damascus (81), Aleppo (111), in the Armenian Embassy in Lebanon (1) to the Armenian citizens and foreign nationals with Armenian origin who have acquired Armenian citizenship and applied for the first time to receive an Armenian passport.

The Armenian government tries to assist those foreign nationals of Armenian origin and the Armenian citizens who live in emergency situation in the state of their permanent residence that threatens the citizens’ life or health.