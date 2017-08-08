Armenia, Russia discuss cooperation in jewelry field and diamond industry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, Adviser to the Minister of Economic Development and Investments Gagik Mkrtchyan and Armenia’s trade representative in Russia Karen Asoyan met with Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev in Moscow to discuss the opportunities to expand the cooperation between Armenia and Russia in jewelry field and diamond industry, press service of the ministry of economic development and investments told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides discussed increasing the efficiency of diamond raw material supplies. The Armenian delegation members touched upon issues on mutual recognition of state hallmarking and assertion.

The officials discussed the latest approaches on solving the issues and applying new mechanisms. Agreement was reached to take practical steps within a short period of time.

Gagik Mkrtchyan said the implementation of agreements will ensure the continuation of the increase of the field.