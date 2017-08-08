Armenian side denies Azerbaijani report on firing towards a village

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side denies the Azerbaijani report according to which the Armenian Armed Forces fired towards a settlement as a result of which 13-year-old child was wounded, reports Armenpress.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the Armenian Defense Ministry, issued a statement which says: “In the evening of August 7 the Azerbaijani media spread disinformation according to which the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire towards an Azerbaijani Garalar village as a result of which 13-year-old child was wounded. We completely deny this information and warn the Azerbaijani military-political leadership that any provocation will receive a response, and the Azerbaijani side will bear the entire responsibility.

Yesterday evening and night, the situation in the border was calm in general. The Armenian Armed Forces didn’t open a shot from any weapon. And the Azerbaijani propaganda being as fake is seen in the photos of the wounds of the child where the child’s wounds are obviously old and cannot have any connection with shrapnel injuries”.