More than 2600 jobs created in Armenia this year

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. More than 2600 jobs have been created in Armenia during 2017, Armen Yeganyan – Head of Sectoral Economic Policy Department at the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, told Armenpress.

He said this year Tavush Textile, which is engaged in production of workmen's gloves, opened its branch in Artsvaberd, expanded the Choratan branch, the company also has its branch in the Movses village. As a result 200-250 new jobs have been created.

He informed that this year Alex Textile opened a new production unit with over 300 jobs. In September the company will launch two more branches as a result of which 500-600 jobs will be created.

“We had news in the beverage production field. In particular, beer factory was launched in Dilijan. In future a cannery factory will be opened in Syunik province which will provide with new jobs. Overall, based on the programs coordinated by us, nearly 7000 jobs will be created. At the moment more than 2600 jobs have been created”, Armen Yeganyan said.

The new companies or those expanding their production sale their products both in the domestic market and abroad. Commenting on the view that among the EAEU member states the major trade turnover is with Russia, and is less with the remaining member states, Armen Yeganyan said works are being done to boost the other directions.

“Look, the state forms a certain environment which enables the business to produce competitive product and export it. The state sets regimes for entering other countries, as well as applies certain assistance tools. Thus, if Armenia is a member of the EAEU, it defines certain tools for other countries outside this Union, the business should be flexible, must respond and conduct an aggressive policy for entering this or that market”, Yeganyan said. According to him, in the conditions of such tools, opportunities, the business decides what country’s market to enter. In any case, according to Yeganyan, business works towards the directions of the EAEU states. It tries to cooperate with the Kazakh side in jewelry market.

“The business needs to be flexible, it should organize, respond and voice issues. Perhaps some are not sufficiently informed about the opportunities, but we work on this path”, he said, adding that the diplomatic corps is also actively engaged in exporting goods and attracting investments.

Anna Gziryan



















