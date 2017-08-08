LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.52% to $1940.00, copper price up by 0.13% to $6365.50, lead price up by 0.34% to $2374.00, nickel price down by 0.38% to $10360.00, tin price down by 0.82% to $20555.00, zinc price up by 0.53% to $2829.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $56500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.