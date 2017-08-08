LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.52% to $1940.00, copper price up by 0.13% to $6365.50, lead price up by 0.34% to $2374.00, nickel price down by 0.38% to $10360.00, tin price down by 0.82% to $20555.00, zinc price up by 0.53% to $2829.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $56500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 09:51 Armenian side denies Azerbaijani report on firing towards a village
- 09:42 More than 2600 jobs created in Armenia this year
- 09:08 European stocks - 07-08-17
- 09:07 US stocks up - 07-08-17
- 09:06 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-08-17
- 09:05 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 07-08-17
- 09:05 Oil Prices down - 07-08-17
- 08.07-18:35 Small republic located near hostile state - Danish periodical about Artsakh
- 08.07-17:54 Head of State Social Security Service of Armenia released
- 08.07-17:50 Expert explains absence of Azerbaijani president from Rouhani's inauguration by tense relations between two states
- 08.07-17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-08-17
- 08.07-17:28 Asian stocks - 07-08-17
- 08.07-16:57 Stones of Armenian church in Van are used to build mosques and other buildings
- 08.07-15:35 Rouhani’s statement to settle NK conflict peacefully directed to Azerbaijan - expert on Iranian studies
- 08.07-15:26 +42 °C heat forecast in Armenia for August 8-12
- 08.07-14:20 Armenian PM hosts Executive Director of Global Reserves Management Robert Whitfield
- 08.07-14:09 Russia has no plans to resume import of Turkish tomatoes
- 08.07-13:53 Two Chinese tourists arrested for Hitler salute outside German parliament
- 08.07-13:10 Iran urges to settle NK conflict through dialogue and negotiations – foreign ministry spox
- 08.07-12:40 Tank Biathlon 2017: Armenian tank crewmen in semi-final after Individual Race
- 08.07-12:38 Lavrov, Mogherini discuss Syria and Ukraine
- 08.07-12:15 Turkish hackers attack several Armenian websites
- 08.07-11:37 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 08.07-10:52 Passenger flow increases by 28% in Armenia’s airports
- 08.07-10:05 Historical event in Tbilisi: Tumanyan’s house opens its doors
- 08.07-09:56 U.S. to respond to Russia’s expulsion of American diplomats – Secretary Tillerson
- 08.05-16:57 Armenian President attends Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran
- 08.05-15:56 EEC Board Chairman meets with First Vice-President of Iran
- 08.05-15:33 US cannot seriously affect Russia, says former ambassador
- 08.05-14:19 Armenians in Turkey start to speak more about their identity
- 08.05-14:09 ‘Hovhannes Tumanyan House’ scientific-cultural center opened in Tbilisi, Georgia
- 08.05-13:28 Air temperature to increase by 1-2 degrees in Armenia
- 08.05-13:23 Relative calm maintained in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact over past week
- 08.05-13:18 German Foreign Minister’s scandalous letter on Turkey revealed
- 08.05-12:58 Armenian-Iranian economic ties have prospects for deepening, says expert on Iranian studies
13:54, 08.04.2017
Viewed 2705 times Mkhitaryan, Pogba and Ibrahimović shortlisted for 2016/17 UEFA Europa League Player of Season award
16:57, 08.05.2017
Viewed 1948 times Armenian President attends Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran
09:39, 08.01.2017
Viewed 1768 times 50.000 tourists from different countries of the world: Tourism activeness in Dilijan at highest level
16:41, 08.01.2017
Viewed 1659 times St. Ghazanchetsots church, Persian mosque, museum of unique stones: Artsakh’s Shushi key tourism destination
13:09, 08.01.2017
Viewed 1601 times Armenia-Iran relations are exemplary and unique – President Sargsyan’s interview to Iranian Shargh daily