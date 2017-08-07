Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 August

Head of State Social Security Service of Armenia released


YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Premier of Armenia Karen Karapetyan Head of the State Social Security Service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia  Artak Ghazaryan has been released from the post on his own request, “Armenpress” was informed from the Government of Armenia.

Ghazaryan had been appointed to this post in December, 2016.



