Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-08-17
YEREVAN, 7 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 478.74 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.87 drams to 564.96 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.96 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.97 drams to 624.85 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 161.29 drams to 19358.33 drams. Silver price вup by 3.52 drams to 257.04 drams. Platinum price up by 152.99 drams to 14868.52 drams.
