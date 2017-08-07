Stones of Armenian church in Van are used to build mosques and other buildings

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. The walls of Varagavank monastery in Turkey’s Van province are being constantly demolished,Yeniozgurpolitika.org reports.

Ali Kalchik – president of the union of preservation of historical buildings and environment, said the stones demolished from Varagavank are used to build mosques, various types of rural buildings.

Varagavank is located on the slopes of Mount Varag.