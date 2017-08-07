+42 °C heat forecast in Armenia for August 8-12
YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. High temperature is expected in Armenia on August 8-12, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
In the daytime 40…41 degrees above zero, 42 degrees at separate parts and a high risk of fire are expected in the valleys of Syunik province, in Yerevan and Ararat Valley.
The daily average air temperature will be 5-7 degrees higher than normal.
