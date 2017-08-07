Armenian PM hosts Executive Director of Global Reserves Management Robert Whitfield

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan hosted Executive Director of Global Reserves Management company Robert Whitfield, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the opportunities to implement investment program for construction of waste recycling plant in Armenia and the further steps.

The PM said the government has concrete strategy on waste management field and will consistently implement it. Karen Karapetyan welcomed the company’s interest to establish such a plant in Armenia and expressed the government’s readiness to provide necessary technical assistance.

Robert Whitfield presented to the PM the company’s activity on waste recycling field. The sides agreed to carry out necessary research in future aimed at forming a preliminary assessment for the program and then to move forward based on it.