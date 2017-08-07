Russia has no plans to resume import of Turkish tomatoes

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia doesn’t intend to resume import of tomatoes from Turkey, minister of agriculture Alexander Tkachev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV Channel, reports TASS.

“We have sent a major signal to the domestic business in due time regarding the saturation of our market with tomatoes and vegetables at large - these are cucumbers and many other things. Government resources were spent. The business responded. Certainly, it would be improper and unfair to reverse in respect of our producers. We are not merely ready but will not do that”, the minister said as quoted by TASS.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said earlier Russia and Turkey will discuss supplies of Turkish tomatoes at an exhibition in Izmir on August 18.