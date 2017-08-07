Two Chinese tourists arrested for Hitler salute outside German parliament

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Two Chinese tourists were arrested in Berlin for making Hitler salutes outside the German parliament, BBC reports.

Criminal proceedings have been started against the middle-aged men for using symbols from a banned organization.

The pair have been released on bail of €500 each.

Germany has strict laws on hate speech and symbols linked to Hitler and the Nazis.

The visitors were seen taking pictures of each other with their mobile phones outside the Reichstag building, which houses the German parliament.