Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian Traffic Department told Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies that on August 7, as of 11:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles without any restrictions, the ministry told Armenpress.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 11:37 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 10:52 Passenger flow increases by 28% in Armenia’s airports
- 10:05 Historical event in Tbilisi: Tumanyan’s house opens its doors
- 09:56 U.S. to respond to Russia’s expulsion of American diplomats – Secretary Tillerson
- 08.05-16:57 Armenian President attends Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran
- 08.05-15:56 EEC Board Chairman meets with First Vice-President of Iran
- 08.05-15:33 US cannot seriously affect Russia, says former ambassador
- 08.05-14:19 Armenians in Turkey start to speak more about their identity
- 08.05-14:09 ‘Hovhannes Tumanyan House’ scientific-cultural center opened in Tbilisi, Georgia
- 08.05-13:28 Air temperature to increase by 1-2 degrees in Armenia
- 08.05-13:23 Relative calm maintained in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact over past week
- 08.05-13:18 German Foreign Minister’s scandalous letter on Turkey revealed
- 08.05-12:58 Armenian-Iranian economic ties have prospects for deepening, says expert on Iranian studies
- 08.05-12:49 Return Foundation Chairman Aragats Akhoyan not surprised by demolition of Armenian cemetery in Turkey
- 08.05-12:13 Trump, Macron discuss expanding cooperation in Syria and Iraq
- 08.05-11:27 Over 50 foreign delegations to take part in Iranian President Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony: Armenia’s President also to attend
- 08.05-11:22 PM Karapetyan holds consultation in Armavir province
- 08.05-10:30 European stocks - 04-08-17
- 08.05-10:29 US stocks up - 04-08-17
- 08.05-10:22 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-08-17
- 08.05-10:22 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 04-08-17
- 08.05-10:21 Oil Prices up - 04-08-17
- 08.04-20:34 3 die in airplane crash in Switzerland
- 08.04-20:22 Congressman David Valadao supports mine clearance works in Artsakh
- 08.04-17:15 PM Karapetyan introduced on Zangi company’s programs
- 08.04-17:07 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-08-17
- 08.04-17:07 Asian stocks - 04-08-17
- 08.04-16:16 Turkish and Iranian archeologists carry out excavations in Van
- 08.04-15:39 Tank Biathlon 2017: Armenian tank crewmen capture 3rd place
- 08.04-15:24 Turks and Kurds destroy grounds of many churches of historical Armenia for search of gold
- 08.04-13:59 Air temperature to gradually increase by 1-2 degrees in Armenia
- 08.04-13:54 Mkhitaryan, Pogba and Ibrahimović shortlisted for 2016/17 UEFA Europa League Player of Season award
- 08.04-13:15 Ambassador Mnatsakanyan, UNDP Administrator discuss world and bilateral agenda affairs
- 08.04-12:13 Today is International Beer Day
- 08.04-10:05 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/72 - Dandelion Wine returns to list
13:54, 08.04.2017
Viewed 2529 times Mkhitaryan, Pogba and Ibrahimović shortlisted for 2016/17 UEFA Europa League Player of Season award
20:26, 07.31.2017
Viewed 2328 times Armenians of Izmir to hold liturgy for the first time after 95-year break
09:39, 08.01.2017
Viewed 1689 times 50.000 tourists from different countries of the world: Tourism activeness in Dilijan at highest level
16:41, 08.01.2017
Viewed 1569 times St. Ghazanchetsots church, Persian mosque, museum of unique stones: Artsakh’s Shushi key tourism destination
16:57, 08.05.2017
Viewed 1557 times Armenian President attends Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran