Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian Traffic Department told Armenia’s Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies that on August 7, as of 11:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles without any restrictions, the ministry told Armenpress.



