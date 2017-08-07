Passenger flow increases by 28% in Armenia’s airports

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. The passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports comprised 1 million 373 thousand 856 people in January-July 2017 which is an increase of 28% compared to January-July 2016, Satenik Hovhannisyan – press secretary of the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.

In July 2017 the passenger flow in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport comprised 270 751 people exceeding the figure of July 2016 by 19%.

In January-July 2017, 24.7% increase in passenger flow has been registered in Zvartnots airport. The cargo transportation in January-July 2017 comprised 12.708 tons of goods which is an increase of 59.7% compared to the same period of 2016.

In July 2017 the passenger flow in Gyumri’s Shirak airport amounted to 9098 people exceeding the figure of that of 2016 by 15063%. In January-July 2017 the passenger flow in Shirak airport increased by 526.6 % compared to January-July 2016.

In January-July 2017 flights-landings recorded 24.2% increase in both airports.