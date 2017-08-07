Historical event in Tbilisi: Tumanyan’s house opens its doors

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of the ‘Hovhannes Tumanyan House’ scientific-cultural center was held in the last apartment of Hovhannes Tumanyan in Tbilisi on August 5 by opening new page for the Armenian-Georgian cultural ties.

The base of this historical event was the return of Tumanyan’s Tbilisi house to the Armenian community where many famous Armenian figures, such as Aghayan, Komitas, Shirvanzade, Isahakyan, Papazyan and etc, were hosted, where literary talks, readings, press conferences, discussions on published and unpublished works were held, the Armenian, Georgian and world literature samples were studied.

After Georgia’s independence, the fate of the All Armenian poet’s house alienated from the Armenian community was urgent: a non-operative library unit belonging to private owner and half-ruined apartment left to the heirs.

Tumanyan’s house was handed over to its original owner thanks to the efforts of former President of the Writers’ Union of Armenia, late Levon Ananyan. Former Mayor of Gyumri, currently MP Vardan Ghukasyan and co-founder of the IDeA Foundation Ruben Vardanyan assisted the program. The renovation, improvement and furnishing works of the house have been conducted by the Jinishian Memorial Foundation, IDeA Foundation and the Armenian Diocese of Georgia.

The opening ceremony of the ‘Hovhannes Tumanyan House’ center was attended by the delegation of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenian and Georgian state, political figures, diplomats, guests from Russia and Armenia’s various cities and regions, heads of community structures and Georgian-Armenian intellectuals.

The opening ceremony of the center started with laying a wreath at the tomb of Hovhannes Tumanyan in the Khojivank Pantheon of Armenian writers and public figures.

MP Vardan Ghukasyan, IDeA Foundation’s Executive Director Edgar Manukyan, Executive Director at Jinishian Memorial Program Elizan Minasyan cut the ribbon. The opening ceremony was also attended by a spiritual class.

Director of the center Gisane Hovsepyan delivered speech over the center’s activity and its future programs.

Primate of Tavush Diocese Bishop Ter-Bagrat Galstyan read the congratulatory message of His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, as well as the congratulatory messages of Armenia’s Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan and Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Yuri Vardanyan were presented.

Thereafter, congratulatory remarks were delivered by Director of the Hovhannes Tumanyan House-Museum Narine Tukhikyan, President of the Writers’ Union of Armenia Eduard Militonyan, son of Levon Ananyan, Director of Armenpress news agency Aram Ananyan, President of the Writers’ Union of Georgia Makvala Gonashvili, as well as by other public and literary figures.

The event was summarized by Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Georgia, His Grace Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan who expressed gratitude to all philanthrophists, supporters for returning Tumanyan’s historical house to the Armenian community.

The center will carry out literary, scientific, educational and cultural activity, one of the halls is named after Levon Ananyan where Armenian and Georgian writers will hold meetings, discussions, the center will also serve for ethnography studies and development, will establish cultural ties between the Armenian and Georgian art figures, will have a puppet theatre, AGBU virtual university branch, spiritual, cultural heritage museum of Georgian-Armenians, as well as a library.