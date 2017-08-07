U.S. to respond to Russia’s expulsion of American diplomats – Secretary Tillerson

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. has warned Russia on taking counter measures over expulsion of American diplomats, TASS reports.

Washington’s actions will be announced by September 1.

Tillerson said the U.S. looks pragmatically at the relations with Russia. Moreover, the Secretary of State expressed readiness to cooperate with Moscow on settling issues, adding that there is no need to terminate contacts due to one issue.

Tillerson is in Manila where he is taking part in the ASEAN events.