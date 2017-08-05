Armenian President attends Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The inauguration ceremony of re-elected President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has kicked off in the Iranian parliament, IRNA reports.

The ceremony is also attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

8 presidents, 19 parliament speakers, 9 vice presidents and prime ministers, 7 parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys from different countries attend the ceremony.

Rouhani was re-elected as President for a second consecutive term at the May 19 elections, securing nearly 57% of the total votes cast.