EEC Board Chairman meets with First Vice-President of Iran

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Tigran Sargsyan – Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), has arrived in Tehran to take part in the inauguration ceremony of re-elected President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, IRNA reports.

Tigran Sargsyan was hosted by First Vice-President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri.

The sides discussed issues relating to the cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran, as well as the adoption of new package of sanctions by the US on Russia and Iran.

Tigran Sargsyan expressed hope the agreement on creating free economic zone between the EAEU and Iran will be signed soon.

In his turn, Eshaq Jahangiri condemned the US sanctions and considered them as unjustified. “The new and unilateral US' sanctions on Iran and Russia are condemned and unjustified and under such conditions, using Eurasia capacity can help solve problems facing certain countries, especially Iran and Russia”, Eshaq Jahangiri said as quoted by IRNA.

Delegations of more than 50 countries have arrived in Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of re-elected President of Iran Hassan Rouhani. The event will be attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Russian Vice Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam, as well as delegations from Palestine, South Korea, Moldova, Lebanon and etc.