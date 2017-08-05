Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August

US cannot seriously affect Russia, says former ambassador


YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Washington is not Moscow’s key economic partner, capable of having serious impact on Russia’s development, former Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak said, RIA Novosti reported.

The Ambassador said today the economic ties between Russia and the US remain ‘extremely underdeveloped’.



