Armenians in Turkey start to speak more about their identity

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenians in Turkey have started to speak more about their identity, Aragats Akhoyan – Chairman of the ‘Return’ Foundation, member of the National Congress of Western Armenians, told a press conference in Armenpress. He has just returned from the Western Armenia.

“Of course, many don’t speak Armenian, they know very little words in Armenian, however, the fact that people speak about them being as Armenians, they voice the issue of their identity is already encouraging”, Akhoyan said.

He said for years they have witnessed how the Turkish authorities forced Armenians to change their religion, language, eliminate their culture, however, today the issue of identity is being voiced.

“There are cities where Armenians are quite organized, they also are encouraged by our visits, they establish ties with Armenians who left for Armenia. There is a movement, but of course, it is dangerous, but people are ready, a thing which was impossible several years before”, he said.

He said during his visit he witnessed an incident in Mush, in particular when visiting Goms. The local community launched a trial for Mush cemetery. The cemetery is now closed. “The problem is that the authorities do not want to give it to Armenians, there is another mechanism. As long as the issue is unresolved, the local Armenians face problems. When a Christian dies, they are unable to bury him/her in the cemetery since it is closed. Now this is being done secretly, by asking the mullahs. The local Armenians already raise these issues as well”, Aragats Akhoyan said.