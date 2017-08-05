Air temperature to increase by 1-2 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. High temperature is expected in Armenia on August 6-10, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Armenpress.

In the daytime up to 39...41 degrees above zero and a high risk of fire is expected in the valleys of Syunik province, in Yerevan and Ararat Valley. The daily average air temperature will be 5-6 degrees higher than normal.

Air temperature will gradually increase by 1-2 degrees on August 6-8.