Relative calm maintained in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact over past week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. During the period from July 30 to August 5, relative calm has been maintained in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic told Armenpress.

During that period, the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime more than 110 times firing various weapons, as well as 60 mm mortars.

The Defense Army forces continue controlling the situation in the frontline and confidently fulfill their military tasks.