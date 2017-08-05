German Foreign Minister’s scandalous letter on Turkey revealed

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel’s scandalous letter on Turkey, sent to the EU leaders on July 24, has been revealed, Deutsche Welle reported.

In the letter the German FM called on the EU leaders to take harsher measures against Turkey.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s policy is in blatant contradiction to our European value system and demands a clear answer”, the German FM said in the letter. Gabriel also accused Ankara of counteracting the EU's efforts to maintain a good relationship “through increasingly aggressive and unconstructive politics”.

The relations between Germany and Turkey have recently escalated after Turkey detained human rights activists including German citizen Peter Steudtner.